John "Jack" Carlton Squires, 84, of Petersburg, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in East Lansing, Michigan, he was the son of the late Robert Otis Squires and Frances Elaine Hunter Squires. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Jeanne Phelps Squires; second wife, Gailene Mae Griffin Squires; and brother, Jerald Lee Squires.
Jack graduated high school and proudly joined the U.S. Airforce. He retired after 28 years of service as Lt. Colonel having earned the Silver Star and numerous other medals. Following his military career, he took up the art of gunsmithing and was the proud owner and operator of Jack's Custom Arms. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jack will be missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly.
He is survived by sons, Del Allen Squires (Sherrie) and Christopher Scott Squires; daughters, Kelly Jeanne Squires, Cindy Lee Wells, Randi Lynn Annaloro (Camillo "Sonny"); step-son, Craig Griffin; step-daughter, Tatiana Manning (Todd); 6 grandchildren, Michael, Pete, Christopher, Amanda, Krystal, and JC; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Carol G. Squires and Mary Jo Phelps; brother-in-law, Kenneth J. Phelps; and special friend, Patricia Hill.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Leukemia Foundation at lls.org
or to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org.
