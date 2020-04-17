|
|
Our hearts are saddened by the sudden passing of our loved one, John C. Sykes Sr., 70, at his residence on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was known to many as " Peaches" or " Green Apple." He was born December 2, 1949, in Sussex County, Va. John attended Sussex County Public School System. He accepted Christ at an early age at Liberty Baptist Church, Waverly, Va. John enlisted in the United States Army on July 9, 1969, prior to marrying the love of his life, Jean L. Sykes. He was a dedicated truck driver and hard worker for John R. Rawls, Higgins Trucking Company and Food Lion Distribution Center, where he retired in 2006. John loved his family more than anything else in this world. He enjoyed reading the bible, fishing, dancing, watching wrestling, and cooking especially his signature turkey wings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Cassie Sykes; his wife, Jean L. Sykes; and his brother, William Thomas Sykes.
He was a father, papa, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to many. John leaves to cherish his memories daughter, Tamika V. Sykes ( Petersburg, VA); son, John C. Sykes, Jr. (Hopewell, VA); two grandchildren, Shamika L. Saunders ( Prince George, VA) and Jessica N. Saunders ( Petersburg, VA); two great-grandchildren, London U. Saunders and Lauryn L. Davis (Prince George, VA); his five siblings, Ann S. Dixon (Washington, DC), Burden Sykes (Anita) Dinwiddie, VA, Alonzo Sykes, Sr. (Germantown, MD), Charles Sykes (Marie) Columbus, GA and Laura S. Chisholm (Alfonze) Fort Washington, Md.; one aunt, Viola Sykes (Weldon, NC); cousins, Carroll P. Sykes(Fran) Bowie, MD, and Pauline Burnette(Chester, VA). He leaves nine nieces, Antoinette Sykes-Murphy (Anthony), India Sykes, Tina Wooden-Tyler, Kimberly Matthews, Monica Sykes, Alaykia Sykes, Deborah Sykes, and Wendy Bell; three nephews, Anthony Sykes, Alonzo Sykes, Jr, and Jeffery Sykes. He had a host of great-nieces and nephews as well as an abundance of friends of which devoted Carey Liggins, Casey Mack, and Amanda Harris & Sons.
A Graveside Service will be 2:00pm Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Waverly Cemetery, Spring Branch Road, Waverly, Virginia.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA., (804)834-2219, James Gay, Funeral Director.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 17, 2020