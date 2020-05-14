|
MSG (Ret) John C. Taylor, son of the late Thomas and Cornelia, was born in Warsaw, VA, on June 16, 1937. John was preceded in death by his son, John Jr.; two brothers, Thomas and William Taylor; and two sisters, Hilda Robinson and Evelyn Parker.
John enlisted in the United States Army in 1955 and served for 27 years in the 82nd Airborne Division, Special Forces Military Intelligence. He also served 2-tours in Vietnam. John earned numerous awards including: Bronze Star, Army Accommodation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross with Gallantry with Palm, Parachutist Badge/Combat, Infantryman Badre/Non-Commissioned Officers Probice Ribbon and a number of other awards, ribbons. He was also a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
After retirement, John went to work for Joint Specials Operation Command (JOSOC) Fort Bragg, NC.
John leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Yvonne Ann; one daughter, Erika Drummond (Mike) and one son, Mervin Taylor (Anitra); one grandson, Christian; a sister, Helen J. Wells; brother-in-law, James Banks (Sheila); twenty-five nieces and sixteen nephews; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will assemble at 12:00, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, for the final rites and military honors. Interment will be at City Point National Cemetery, Hopewell VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center, 1638 Owen Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304 in memory of John C. Taylor.
