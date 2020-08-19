John Clanton Jr., age 57, of 2215 Ferndale Ave, Petersburg, VA, slipped into eternal rest on August 14, 2020. Our hearts were deeply saddened and his memories will be cherished.
John was born Janaury 14, 1963, to the late John MacArthur Clanton and Lillie Mae Clanton. John was baptized at Bethesda Bibleway Church at an early age. John received his education through the school system of Yonkers, NY, and Petersburg, VA. He was an avid music lover and especially loved "Old School". John also loved to watch sitcoms, Sanford and Son was his favorite. John known to many as "Junnie Buck" or "Buck" had an infectious greeting always with smiles and hugs. He was kind to all and loved his family.
John was preceded in death by is father, John MacArthur Clanton; and siblings, Ronnie Lee Clanton (Gloria) of Petersburg, VA, and Anthony Clanton; grandparents, Grover Clanton and Nannie Parham, Bossie Winfield and Rosa Winfield.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his mother, Lillie Mae Clanton of Petersburg, VA; step-mother, Darlene Clanton, Yonker, NY; his brothers, Rodney Clanton (Lisa) of Petersburg, VA, and Daquan Clanton (Karina) of Yonkers, NY; sisters, Shayla Clanton (Osahon) of Yonkers, NY, and Charlotte Coleman (Casper) of Brunswick, VA; aunts, Mattie Ryals (James, deceased) of Petersburg, VA, Esther Faulcon (James) of DeWitt, VA, Mary Roberts (Pete) of Hampton, VA, Gloria Tann (Wilson) of Prince George, VA, Annie Mae Johnson (Byron), Virginia Moore and Shirley Hill, all of Petersburg, VA. He is also survived by uncles, Louis Clanton (Charlene) of Middletown, NY, James Clanton (Christine) of Chesterfield, VA, Daniel Clanton (Cynthia, deceased) of Petersburg, VA, John Winfield (Lillie), and Berkley Weldon Hill of Petersburg, VA; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends with a special thanks to social worker, Julia Bolden and Destiny Services, Inc.
A Celebration fo Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park, with the Rev George Wilson, officiating. Public viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The family will assemble at 10 a.m. on the morning of the service at the funeral home for the procession to the services.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us