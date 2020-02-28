|
On February 25, 2020, in his infinite wisdom God, called home our beloved Mr. John E. Mosby of Petersburg, VA. He was born on July 31, 1936, to the late Deacon Sam Thomas Mosby and Deaconess Mildred Evans Mosby. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Daisy Mosby Lee and Deaconess Annie M. Spencer; and one brother, Lloyd Mosby.
John retired from C& P Telephone Company in Petersburg, VA. He was an avid talker, and was very gifted when it came to working on old cars, lawn mowers and other such gadgets.
John leaves to cherish his memories; six devoted sisters, Carrie Booker and Linda Lewis (Rita), both of Petersburg, VA, Ruth Coleman (Herman), Novella Jones (James), Margaret Surley (Irvin), Mable Lewis (Lynn), all of Chesterfield, VA; four brothers, Claiborne Mosby, Dennis Mosby, Thomas Mosby (Lisa), Gerald Mosby (Bobbie), all of Chesterfield VA; devoted friends, Russell Mason and Ivory Mason; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include the residents of Sycamore Towers.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Eliza Bailey, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Lewis Family Cemetery.
The family request that all food items be omitted.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020