|
|
John Earnest Kidd, 87, of Petersburg, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born on December 30, 1931, in Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Estel W. and Helen Rayhill Kidd, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, David, and Gary Kidd; and a sister, Sue Chaplain. Mr. Kidd retired after 49 ½ years with Virginia Linen Service in Petersburg and was a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kidd; a son, John E. Kidd Jr. (Bonnie H) of Prince George; two daughters, Teresa L. Merhout of Petersburg and Tammy A. Catanese (Charles) of Petersburg; two grandsons, Marc A. Merhout and Victor A. Merhout; a brother, Charles Kidd; two sisters, Arby Richards and Katherine Plott (Buzz); numerous nieces & nephews; and his beloved pet, Peanut.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 301 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019