John Edmond Tyrcha, 60, of Prince George, VA, died Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Edmond Florian and Dorothy Mae Cox Tyrcha. John had 41 years of service with Dominion Virginia Power and was currently a Superintendent. He also had 25 years of volunteer service in Fire & EMS.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Inez Wood Tyrcha; a son, John Tyrcha; a grandson, John William Tyrcha; sisters, Mary Lynn Sak (Rex) and JoAnne Sicard (Rikk); sister-in-law, Brenda Sweat; numerous nieces and nephews, and a devoted friend, Troy Stowe.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow a Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019