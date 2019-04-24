Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN TYRCHA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN EDMOND TYRCHA


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN EDMOND TYRCHA Obituary
John Edmond Tyrcha, 60, of Prince George, VA, died Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Edmond Florian and Dorothy Mae Cox Tyrcha. John had 41 years of service with Dominion Virginia Power and was currently a Superintendent. He also had 25 years of volunteer service in Fire & EMS.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Inez Wood Tyrcha; a son, John Tyrcha; a grandson, John William Tyrcha; sisters, Mary Lynn Sak (Rex) and JoAnne Sicard (Rikk); sister-in-law, Brenda Sweat; numerous nieces and nephews, and a devoted friend, Troy Stowe.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow a Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now