J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
JOHN CLAIBORNE
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
JOHN EDWARD CLAIBORNE


1970 - 2019
JOHN EDWARD CLAIBORNE Obituary
Mr. John Edward "Peter" Claiborne of 1119 6th Street, Petersburg, VA, passed away at Elizabeth Adam Crump Health and Rehabilitation, Glen Allen, VA, on Thursday, July 29, 2019, from complications of an extended illness. He was born on October 31, 1970, to the late Susie Inez Claiborne and John Harvey Prosise.

He is preceded in death by his parents; uncles, Lawerence Prosise, James "Smokey" Prosise, Morris Prosise and George Willie Prosise.

Peter grew up in Dewitt, VA, and graduated from the Dinwiddie High School in 1988. He attended Mount Poole Baptist Church in Ford, VA. Peter was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Peter's profession was a carpenter.

He leaves behind a brother, Christopher Claiborne; grandmother, Susie E. Claiborne of Petersburg, VA; devoted aunt, Heart L. Claiborne (Lonnie Sills); other aunts, Alice Prosise-Jackson of Ettrick, VA, Daisy Mae Prosise-Madison of Prince George, VA, Arlene Prosise-Green of Chesterfield, VA, and Darlene Prosise-Trotter of Petersburg, VA; a great-aunt, Ella-Mae Browder-Jones of Dewitt, VA; devoted uncle, Harvey L. "Bay" Claiborne; other uncles, Mack and Oscar Prosise, both of Petersburg, VA, and Lee Roy "Jap" Prosise of Stony Creek, VA; devoted cousins, Janet Green-Morgan (Toy) and Faye Prosise; cousins, Lunita Browder, Janice Gray, Fonda Page, Roger Prosise, Eric Johnson, James "J.Rock" Prosise, Gary Jones, Peter Hayes, Lozell Dickerson, Rev. Bernard Page, Sean Browder, Saurice Claiborne (his "Fat Rat"), Jarmarian Savannah, Marty Claiborne, Londre "Bunny" Claiborne, Richard Mason; several other family members; devoted friends: Dennis Wilson, Tuck Wilson, and Anthony "Toy" Morgan.

Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, in Petersburg, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
