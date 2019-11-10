|
|
Mr. John Elvin Jones passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home in Chester, VA. He was born on May 5, 1945 to Colonel A. Jones and Martha H. Jones in Oxford, NC. At a early age his family relocated to Chesterfield, VA, where he was educated in Chesterfield County Public Schools. He retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools after 34 years of service. He also worked at Archers Garage in Ettrick, VA, for forty-one years as an auto mechanic until his health deteriorated. He was a kind person that would help anyone. His passion was working on cars and repairing them. He especially loved working on antique cars and restoring them with his brother.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Colonel A. Jones and Martha H. Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Viola B. Jones and to that union one child was born, Nicole M. Jones. Also leaves behind three children from a previous marriage, Carolyn Knight, John Jones, Jr. and Tony Jones; five step-children, Sheila Branch (James), William Jones, Lorenzo Jones, Lisa Singleton (Alvis), and Shawna Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memories: five devoted siblings, Deloris J. Beavers (Charles), Carolyn L. Smith (Roy), James A. Jones (Everlene), Audrey L. Jones and Barbara A. Jones; mother-in-law, Rodie A Cherry; three brothers-in-law, Nathaniel Cherry (Judy), Bobby Cherry (Claudette) and Richard Cherry (Sharmeyne); one sister-in-law, Virginia Friend; thirteen grandchildren, Samantha Jones Brown, Stephon Jones, Anthony Jones, Antwane Jones, Shaneill Jones, Stanley Jones, JaVonte Mason, Shameka Mason, Tequilla Rawlings, Thomas Rawlings, Devante Singleton, Soleil Jones, and Nasir Jones and fifteen great grandchildren; a devoted friend, James "Bootie" Archer; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 5100 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA, the Rev. Johnnie Fleming, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019