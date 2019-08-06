|
John Everette Cates Sr., 89, of North Dinwiddie, passed away on August 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry; his parents, Clarence and Sarah Cates; brothers, Clarence, Robert, and Bill; and his sisters, Juanita and Janet. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Stewart Cates; son, John "Jay" Cates, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Rhonda Belcher (Mike); brother, Henry Cates (Virginia); 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
John retired from Stone Container, and was a devoted member of Matoaca Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with the other members of the Petersburg POGO's club at the annual meetings. John was a huge Duke, Blue Devil fan.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7th, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home where an 11:00 am funeral will be held on Thursday, August 8th. Interment to follow in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice Inc., 3916 South Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019