Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN CATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN EVERETTE CATES SR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN EVERETTE CATES SR. Obituary
John Everette Cates Sr., 89, of North Dinwiddie, passed away on August 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry; his parents, Clarence and Sarah Cates; brothers, Clarence, Robert, and Bill; and his sisters, Juanita and Janet. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Stewart Cates; son, John "Jay" Cates, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Rhonda Belcher (Mike); brother, Henry Cates (Virginia); 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

John retired from Stone Container, and was a devoted member of Matoaca Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with the other members of the Petersburg POGO's club at the annual meetings. John was a huge Duke, Blue Devil fan.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7th, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home where an 11:00 am funeral will be held on Thursday, August 8th. Interment to follow in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice Inc., 3916 South Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now