Mr. John F. Smith, affectionately known as "Hakiem" departed this life on November 4, 2019, at River View on the Appomattox in Hopewell, VA. He was born on May 20, 1964, to the late Ollie O. Smith and Irene Davis Smith. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Geraldine Martin and Joyce Smith; brother-in-law, George Westbrook; one sister-in-law, Pricilla Sheppard; a devoted aunt, Hester Goode (George).
He graduated from Sussex Central High School. John was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ in Petersburg, VA. John was a carpenter and roofing. He was an awesome sportsman, he enjoyed softball, football, baseball and painting. He was a humble person.
John Leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted wife, Veronica Toran of Petersburg, VA; four step-children, Vontia Toran, DeVonte Toran, Ebony McCullough, Willie McCullough, Jr.; four sisters, Viola Spratley (William) of Wakefield, VA, Dorothy Westbrook and Elaine Morgan (Wayne), both of Petersburg, VA, and Ruby Spillman of Sussex, VA; four brothers, Emil Smith of Courtland, VA; David Smith of Sussex, VA, Andre Smith (Edith) and Ricky Smith (Shanna), both of Petersburg, VA; special nephew, Lamont Smith (raised like a brother); five sisters-in-law, Toni, Geraldin, Gloria and Tina Toran and Lynette Hudson (Sherman), all of Petersburg, VA; aunt, Ernestine Tucker; two devoted friends, Denise McCullough and Phillip Boush; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019