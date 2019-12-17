Home

JOHN FORREST MAYTON

JOHN FORREST MAYTON Obituary
John Forrest Mayton, 63, of Sutherland, VA, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, John Wesley Mayton. Forrest's career consisted of 20 years with Pepsi-Cola, followed by 24 years with Walmart Distribution Center. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, telling jokes, animals, camping, and listening to country music. He was a member of the Virginia Peacemakers Quickdraw shooting club, and a former member of the North South Skirmish Association.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda Bishop Mayton; a daughter, Taylor Danielle Mayton (Kyle Barwick); his mother, Katherine Gibbs Mayton; sister-in-law, Patricia Goodwyn (Brian); brothers-in-law, William Robert Bishop (Jackie), Ernest A. Bishop, and Douglas Scott Bishop (Jenny), as well as numerous extended family members.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by a time of visitation with the family. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
