Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
JOHN GORDON RICKS JR.


1946 - 2020
JOHN GORDON RICKS JR. Obituary
John Gordon Ricks Jr., 73, of Loxhatchee, Fla., formerly of Colonial Heights, Va., entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1946, in Richmond, Va. He was retire from Vulcan Materials and enjoyed landscaping and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Bish Ricks; brother, Jimmy Wayne Ricks; daughter, Linda Garrett Sale; son, Willie Garrett; father, John Gordon Ricks Sr.; and grandparents, Grayson and Fannie Lipford. He is survived by his granddaughter, Selena Huck (David) of Florida; great-grandson, Nicolas Huck; son, James Garrett; brothers, Ronnie Ricks and Arnie Bailey; and sister, June Stanbaugh.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. February 28, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
