On Friday June 12, Fire Sergeant John H. "Bunny" Tatum, Jr. (Retired), answered the Masters call and slipped peacefully into eternal rest. He was born November 11, 1941 in Petersburg to the late John H. Tatum, Sr. and Pattie Ford Tatum. Due to his mother's health he was given to his uncle and aunt, the late Rev. Dr. W. H. Mattox and Mildred Ford Mattox who raised him as their own.
A native of Petersburg, he grew up on Cross Street in the Waterfront Community where his family owned a wood yard and a neighborhood store which stood on the property now known as the Rev. William H. "Buster" Mattox Park (formerly Low Street Playground).
He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Baptist Temple Baptist Church, under the leadership of the late Rev. Booker. He later moved his membership to First Baptist Church, Birdsville (now the New First Baptist Church) where his father served as Pastor.
Bunny was a 1965 graduate of the Historic Peabody High School. Growing up Bunny was involved in the family business, B&M Oil Sales later becoming Manager and Co-Owner. On November 11, 1967, he married the love of his life, Marion Brickell Tatum and to this union they were blessed with three boys, Michael James, John Marcus (deceased) and Logan LaMont Tatum.
In 1974, Bunny began his work as a firefighter for the City of Petersburg Fire Department and later made history as the First African American Fire Sergeant in the City of Petersburg. After retiring from the Fire Department be later became a Security Guard at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg where he retired in January 2018 giving them 23 years of service.
Outside of the fire department and hospital security, Bunny and Marion always believed in multiple streams of income and were the successful business owners of several different business ventures including Ameriplan. Bunny was a praying man and held strongly to his faith in recent years he supported his son's ministry as he was called to Pastor, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Skippers and Jerusalem Baptist Church of Jarratt. He made lasting friendships at both churches that have lasted a lifetime.
He was not ashamed of the God he served, even though his illness he recognized God and gave him glory and honor. His favorite scripture was Psalm 91. As a father he was very supportive of both Michael and Logan and all their endeavors. He stood by them to encourage them every step of the way. As a husband he was the best there was and exemplified how a husband should love and treat his wife. He loved him some Marion and she loved her J.T.
Within the community he was often sought after for advice and would give wisdom to those who inquired. He was an avid car lover and if you brought a new one around him, he was known to get in and test drive it and give his stamp of approval.
Bunny was well loved by family and friends and will be missed by many especially Staff of SRMC in which he patrolled the hallway ensuring they were safe. His sons along with Pastor Holly often called him, "Fire Marshal Bill" due to his knowledge of fire and safety.
Bunny leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Michael J. Tatum (Lawanda) of Lawrenceville VA, and the Rev. Logan L. Tatum (Evangelist Gretchen) of South Prince George, VA; three sisters-in-law, Janice M Brickell and Denise Mattox both of Petersburg, VA, and Pamela Reese of Baltimore, MD; four nieces, Lisa Brickell Vaughan (Jerry) of Charlotte, NC, Kenya Brickell Johnson (Dr. James) of Gainesville, VA; three nephews, Minister Ivan Mattox (Keisha) of South Chesterfield, VA, Roland and Anthony Coker of Baltimore MD; and a host of relatives and friends. Amongst them co-workers with Petersburg Fire Department, co-workers of Southside Regional Medical Center, neighbors of Cross Street and Sycamore Street, church families of New First, Antioch and Jerusalem Baptist Churches, and all car dealerships near and far. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Cohen and staff; Dr. Nalluri and the Virginia Cancer Institute; and the staff of Crater Hospice.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.