Mr. John Henry Holloway, Sr. died unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Prince George County, VA, at his place of employment. He was born on August 26, 1951, in Prince George County, VA, the son of Charles T. Goldsmith and CoraBelle Holloway Townes.
John graduated from Hopewell High School in Hopewell, VA, in 1971. He served in the United States Navy from 1974 to 1978. He also retired from the United States Postal Service, with 32 years of service. John owned Sundown Protection, a security firm in California.
He loved to bowl, and was once a member of the Royal Clippers Bowling Club, in Bellflower, CA. His other hobbies were fishing, playing horseshoes, gambling, and performing security services.
John was predeceased by his father, Charles Goldsmith and his mother, CoraBelle Holloway Townes; daughter, Maxine LaVerne Hayes; two brothers, Irving Holloway and Charles "Choppa" Lewis; one sister, Juanita "Sue" Blanding; his best friend, Lionel Burns; a good friend, Randolph Pope, and his ex-wife, Arlese Shirley (the mother to John Jr).
John is survived by his son, John Holloway, Jr. (Kristina) of California; grandson, Frank Hayes of Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Shanta Mayweather and Dominique Jones both of New Jersey, and Kamorra Holloway of California; two great granddaughters, Nycole and Nia Little of New Jersey; brother, Moses Holloway (Edith) of Maryland; two great uncles, Clee Henry Holloway of Maryland and Dock Holloway of New Jersey; sister-in-law, Patricia Harrison of Hopewell; good friends, Patricia Pope of California, Clarence "Lil Boy" Spratley of Virginia; nine nephews, including one devoted, Patrick Holloway of Colorado; and five nieces. John is also survived by numerous great-nephews, great nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.