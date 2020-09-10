1/1
JOHN HENRY HOLLOWAY SR.
1951 - 2020
Mr. John Henry Holloway, Sr. died unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Prince George County, VA, at his place of employment. He was born on August 26, 1951, in Prince George County, VA, the son of Charles T. Goldsmith and CoraBelle Holloway Townes.

John graduated from Hopewell High School in Hopewell, VA, in 1971. He served in the United States Navy from 1974 to 1978. He also retired from the United States Postal Service, with 32 years of service. John owned Sundown Protection, a security firm in California.

He loved to bowl, and was once a member of the Royal Clippers Bowling Club, in Bellflower, CA. His other hobbies were fishing, playing horseshoes, gambling, and performing security services.

John was predeceased by his father, Charles Goldsmith and his mother, CoraBelle Holloway Townes; daughter, Maxine LaVerne Hayes; two brothers, Irving Holloway and Charles "Choppa" Lewis; one sister, Juanita "Sue" Blanding; his best friend, Lionel Burns; a good friend, Randolph Pope, and his ex-wife, Arlese Shirley (the mother to John Jr).

John is survived by his son, John Holloway, Jr. (Kristina) of California; grandson, Frank Hayes of Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Shanta Mayweather and Dominique Jones both of New Jersey, and Kamorra Holloway of California; two great granddaughters, Nycole and Nia Little of New Jersey; brother, Moses Holloway (Edith) of Maryland; two great uncles, Clee Henry Holloway of Maryland and Dock Holloway of New Jersey; sister-in-law, Patricia Harrison of Hopewell; good friends, Patricia Pope of California, Clarence "Lil Boy" Spratley of Virginia; nine nephews, including one devoted, Patrick Holloway of Colorado; and five nieces. John is also survived by numerous great-nephews, great nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
03:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. From the Rogers Fam.
Everett Rogers
Family
September 7, 2020
To the family, my prayers and sympathy to you as you travel on this journey of healing.
God Bless You All.
Jerri Taylor
Friend
September 7, 2020
Fiona Pelham
September 6, 2020
TONYA DRAKE
Friend
September 2, 2020
A friend of many years have passed this way ,God has taking him away, be confident in knowing we will see our friends again in the hereafter.
Charles Pender
Friend
September 1, 2020
Mr. Holloway always greeted me with warm words and freely offered prayer for my family and me. He was a very kind person who always had a smile. He shall be missed greatly. I offer prayers and condolences to the family and especially for the Jr. He shared much pride and joy in your achievements.
Joan Gosier
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
Rip neighbor, you will be truly missed!!!! God bless the family and friends of Mr. Holloway !!!! Sorry for your loss !!!! In the name of Jesus!!!! Amen Amen!!!!! Thanks Christy
Christine Bailey
Family
August 27, 2020
John was a loyal and devoted member, and officer of the Royal Clippers Bowling Club (Long Beach, CA). The members would like to express their sincere sympathy to John Jr and the entire family of relatives.
Peace and Love!
Herman Long
Friend
August 26, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold in your hearts forever. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Shannon"Nikki" James
