Mr. John Henry King affectionately known as "Stud", of 21604 McKenney Highway, Stony Creek, Virginia departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence.
John Henry was born on February 8, 1957 to George Edward King and Sarah Lee King. All who knew Stud, would agree he was the life of every party and a long-time New York Giants fan.
John Henry was preceded in death by both his parents, George and Sarah King; two sisters, Lula King and Dottie Meade; as well as three brothers, Robert King, Charles King, and Wilbur Mabry; and his brother-in-law, William Meade.
John Henry leaves to cherish his memory: three sisters, Annie Meade of Petersburg Virginia, Barbara Williams (Bernard) of Killeen Texas, and Bertha King of Prince George, Virginia. He leaves two brothers, James King (Mary) of Stony Creek, Virginia, and Mark King (Barbara) of Dinwiddie, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Mabry of Stony Creek, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Edward Meade of Jarratt, Virginia; one aunt, Margret Mabry of McKenney, Virginia; one step daughter, Lisa Hall and three grandson, Jamal, Christopher and Roekeem. John leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends whom he loved dearly. Among his friends were five devoted, Robert Singleton, Charles Walker, Tommy Walker, Chris Hill, Peter Rose, and James Phillip. John's memory is cherished by a devoted companion, Beverly "BooCat" Mason.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.