John Henry I was in shock to hear of your unexpected passing. I find comfort in knowing you didn’t suffer. You my friend will be missed. Every time we ran across each other you always had me laughing. That’s the kind of person you truly are and I will forever cherish the memories. So go on and take your rest because I know your siblings are waiting your arrival. To the King family you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love Always!!

Jackie Cookie Tyler

Family