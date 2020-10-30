1/1
JOHN HENRY KING
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. John Henry King affectionately known as "Stud", of 21604 McKenney Highway, Stony Creek, Virginia departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence.

John Henry was born on February 8, 1957 to George Edward King and Sarah Lee King. All who knew Stud, would agree he was the life of every party and a long-time New York Giants fan.

John Henry was preceded in death by both his parents, George and Sarah King; two sisters, Lula King and Dottie Meade; as well as three brothers, Robert King, Charles King, and Wilbur Mabry; and his brother-in-law, William Meade.

John Henry leaves to cherish his memory: three sisters, Annie Meade of Petersburg Virginia, Barbara Williams (Bernard) of Killeen Texas, and Bertha King of Prince George, Virginia. He leaves two brothers, James King (Mary) of Stony Creek, Virginia, and Mark King (Barbara) of Dinwiddie, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Mabry of Stony Creek, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Edward Meade of Jarratt, Virginia; one aunt, Margret Mabry of McKenney, Virginia; one step daughter, Lisa Hall and three grandson, Jamal, Christopher and Roekeem. John leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends whom he loved dearly. Among his friends were five devoted, Robert Singleton, Charles Walker, Tommy Walker, Chris Hill, Peter Rose, and James Phillip. John's memory is cherished by a devoted companion, Beverly "BooCat" Mason.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
OCT
10
Interment
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

53 entries
October 29, 2020
Stud you will forever be in our hearts. We love you. Penica and family
Penica Prosise
Family
October 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sonja Chambliss
Friend
October 28, 2020
RIP cousin you will be missed..
Peggy Jacobs
Family
October 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Olivia Pegram
Friend
October 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Rest on my dear Cousin
Cindy Hall
Family
October 27, 2020
Love you always cuz!!

Stephanie Hall
Family
October 27, 2020
RIP my friend you will be dearly missed.
Craig
Family
October 27, 2020
Gonna miss you Stud
Marjorie Hill
Friend
October 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. RIP
Magaline Jordan
October 26, 2020
You will be missed
Thomas Hall
Family
October 25, 2020
John you will truly be missed by me and my Family, I'm glad I got a chance to talk to you last week. I know all of our grand kids will miss you and especially my great nephew that you nick named chocolate BEAR. love you John Henry King.
Stephanie Skipper
Family
October 25, 2020
John Henry I was in shock to hear of your unexpected passing. I find comfort in knowing you didn’t suffer. You my friend will be missed. Every time we ran across each other you always had me laughing. That’s the kind of person you truly are and I will forever cherish the memories. So go on and take your rest because I know your siblings are waiting your arrival. To the King family you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love Always!!
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Family
October 24, 2020
You will be truly miss John Henry.
Shelia Walker
Friend
October 14, 2020
I will like to thank you all for your support for my son johnathan tyrone king
Tasha king
Mother
October 10, 2020
Thinking about you big bro I wish this was dream. Truly lost with out you here I love you forever and always!
Simone King
Sister
October 10, 2020
I still am in disbelief, not u Tyrone, Stick my nephew Quan home boy. I watch u grow from a little boy to the man you've became. Im so sorry my condolences to the fam, no parent should have to bare this pain but as he(GOD) says weeping may endure for the night but jpy cometh in the morning. You will forever be loved and missed ....
Latoshia Henderson
Friend
October 10, 2020
My condolences to the family..This family is very special and dear to me..Tasha just keep hold on to GODS unchanging hand..Know that GOD knows all and see all so just stay prayed up..Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning..We will miss you Tyrone..RIP
Raymond Washington
Friend
October 10, 2020
Sleep on Ty take your rest, we loved you but GOD loved you best..Gone too soon but never will be forgotten! Love you Ty
C. Medina
Family
October 10, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to the family . I pray God gives you strength to deal with this. E.j s mom Rita
Rita Jones
Friend
October 10, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. Tyrone was a lovely young man with an amazing smile and kind spirit.
Tamara King
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lonnie Boykin
Friend
October 10, 2020
Thinking of your family. Sending love, thoughts and prayers.
Tara Sample
Friend
October 10, 2020
Demarlo Kelley
Friend
October 9, 2020
I’m gonna miss you ty... Rest peacefully son
Margo&Messiah Fisher
Family
October 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss of your love one. We are praying that God will give you the strength and comfort you need at this time. Dealt is hard anytime but to have to say goodbye to a child is one of the hardest therefore we will continue to keep you all in prayer. Eugene and Judy Crump
Eugene and Judy Crump
Friend
October 9, 2020
Sending our condolences .Harold , Alaila and Patricia
Patricia Gilchrist
Family
October 9, 2020
REST ON BABY BOY Praying for Tasha and the family.
Latoya Prosise
Family
October 9, 2020
Gone to soon! RIP Tyrone , My condolence to the family I'm soo sorry Tasha you have to go through this ur in my prayers
Bertha King
Family
October 8, 2020
Love you son!
Tasha King
Mother
October 8, 2020
Orlando Estrich
Family
October 8, 2020
I am sorry for your loss I will keep your family in prayer.
Ronald Artis
Coworker
October 8, 2020
Stick, I remember skinny kid, a little boy whose football uniform was too big. I remember the rides to BR after practice, and me preaching how important school and grades were. Rest young man. I have missed you all these years along with all of the other wonderful Harrowgate Eagles. Fly High Stick!!! Your team Mom--Mrs. Tillar
Carol Tillar
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Family, please stay strong in this difficult time...
I Love all of you'll.... Try & stay strong.....
Jay Hood
Brother
October 8, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christina Winfield
October 7, 2020
To Tasha & family I’m sorry for your lost Tyrone will be truly miss very much but remember all the good times you all had with him you will always have them if there is anything me and Russell can do let us no we all are family RIP Tyrone...
Alison Hardy
October 7, 2020
Rest easy King, in my thoughts and prayers.
Ross Copeland
Classmate
October 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
CeAsia Green
Family
October 7, 2020
~John 14:2~
Love you Ty ❤
Lashay Jarratt
Family
October 7, 2020
May god bless
Tonya hawkins
Family
October 7, 2020
I’m going to miss you . We was like family love you forever
Khadijah Jones
Friend
October 7, 2020
Nakisha Hicks
Friend
October 7, 2020
Tasha and family,
Thinking of you and sending love your way! I pray The Lord wraps you in his arms, where you’ll find peace and comfort!

❤I love y’all
Coty Anderson
Family
October 7, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to the King family during this difficult time. I pray that GOD brings you piece.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4
Toshia Vaughan-Anderson
Friend
October 7, 2020
Words can not begin to express the feelings or thoughts that may be of comfort, I just pray that the love of God, family, and friends may be of comfort during your time of loss. If there is anything that I can do, please know that I'm only a phone away. R I H Tyrone!!!
Donald Roney
Friend
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will be deeply missed RIP my friend never will be forgotten Tyrone ❤ Prayers to all the family
Joanne Bigelow
Family
October 7, 2020
Cleo Washington and Family My sincere condolences to you and your family on the loss of your brother. Praying for strength, comfort, love and peace for you and your family.
Lillian Cross, Co-worker of Cleo Washington Cross
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Cleo, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Juanita Russell
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Cleo, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your brother. I know it is difficult but God will help you and your family get through this. May the comfort of God sustain you and your family.
Wanda McLaurin
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Regina Shelton
October 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Sending my prayers and condolences to the King family.
Regina Shelton
October 6, 2020
Sending our condolences. RIP Tyrone

Kayana and Monty
Kayana Gilchrist
Family
October 6, 2020
imma miss you cousin - dede , Victoria and amiya. Rip we love you
Victoria King
Family
October 5, 2020
Love you nephew
Margo Fisher
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved