Graveside Celebration of life for Deacon Mr. John Hollemon Sr., will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. the Little Mount Baptist Church, Disputanta, Virginia.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10 am to 8 pm at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

