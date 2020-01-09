|
Mr. John J. Johnson, 87, of 1121 W. Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, where he resided with his niece, Christine Johnson, gained his wings and peacefully went home on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born October 17, 1932, to Horace and Mattie Johnson in Conway, SC.
At an early age they moved to Petersburg, VA, where he attended Petersburg Public Schools before going to the Air Force. He enjoyed being with family and friends until his health declined.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Mattie Johnson; two daughters, Barbara Johnson and Vernell Moss; four brothers, Horace, Joseph, Milton and Charles Johnson.
John was survived by a devoted daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Willie Key of South Chesterfield, VA; two sons, John Johnson of Memphis, TN, and Joseph Johnson of Petersburg, VA; nine grandchildren, Antoine Johnson and Dominique Johnson, both of Georgia, Donte Johnson of Richmond, VA, Joshua Johnson (Sherita) of Tennessee, Jacob Johnson of South Carolina, Jacolby and Nichelle Evans, both of Petersburg, VA, Monique Key and Willie Key, both of South Chesterfield, VA; great grandchildren, Derrick Tucker and Tyreisha Johnson, both of Petersburg, VA, Jordan and Jaya Johnson, both of Tennessee, Makena and Ellyssa Johnson, both of Georgia; a devoted brother, James Johnson (Grace) of Dinwiddie, VA; sister-in-law, Arlene Johnson of Chesterfield, VA; one devoted niece and caregiver, Christine Johnson; one devoted "Lil Buddy," Kaeyon Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Willie Dickerson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020