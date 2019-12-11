Home

JOHN L. BROOKS SR. Obituary
Mr. John L. Brooks, Sr., (Junnie) of Ettrick, Va., (South Chesterfield) entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surrounded by his family at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond, Va.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Va. (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 11, 2019
