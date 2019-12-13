|
On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Mr. John L. Brooks Sr., affectionately known as "Junnie," of South Chesterfield, Virginia, entered into eternal rest. Junnie was born September 7, 1942, to the late Mary Ellen Brooks.
He worked for thirty-three years with ER Carpenter Inc. and also for The Progress-Index for more than ten years in Petersburg, Virginia.
During his retirement years, John enjoyed being with his family. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys football fan. He also loved watching Tiger Woods play golf.
Junnie was preceded in death by his mother, Mary E. Brooks ("Mae"); sister, Linda Brooks; brother, Harold L. Brooks; mother-in-law, Corine Orr; and brothers-in-law, Charles A. Orr and George Batts.
Junnie leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife of forty-five years, Vanessa "Van" Brooks of South Chesterfield, Virginia; his faithful children, Veronica Brooks and fiancé Randolph Harper, Felicia Lee (Alonzo), John L. Brooks Jr., Julius Morgan (Stacy), and Viverette Barkley (Sean); grandsons, Cameron Young (Darnessa) of Prince George, Virginia, De'vante Lee and Travonn Harper of Chester, Virginia, and Bryson Barkley of Dumfries, Virginia; granddaughter, Lindsay Williams of Atlanta, Georgia; great granddaughter, Kamryn "Kae" Young; brother, Charles Brooks (Debra) of Chester, Virginia; sisters, Cecelia "KeeKee" Batts of South Chesterfield, Virginia, and Patricia Jones (Earl) of Petersburg, Virginia; brother-in-law, Carlos Orr (Pam) of Petersburg, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Laura Brooks of Petersburg, Virginia, Felicia Orr of Petersburg, Virginia, Juanice Orr of South Chesterfield, Virginia, and Shelley Williams of Petersburg, Virginia; very devoted friends, Norma Graves and daughters, Devynne Newton and Taija Graves, Dorothy and Alvin Walston of Petersburg, Virginia and Reginald Davis; and a host of nieces nephews, cousins, devoted cousins, Allan Greene, Marvin and Linda Hobbs and friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Brooks will be on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 12:00-9:00pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Funeral services for Mr. John L. Brooks, Sr. will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00am at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ, 233 Halifax Street Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Pastor, with Rev. Carlos Jordan, Officiating. Interment will follow in Wilkerson Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence on the day of the service at 9:45am.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director. (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com. "Our Family Servicing Your Family".
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 13, 2019