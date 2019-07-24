Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Prince George, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GAGLIARDONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN L. GAGLIARDONE


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN L. GAGLIARDONE Obituary
John "Lee" Leo Gagliardone, 85, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Manchester, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Waldo and Helen Rohan Gagliardone; and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Gagliardone. Lee retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel and had served two tours in Vietnam. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. He enjoyed doting on his grandchildren and woodworking.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lila Ruff "Rita" Gagliardone; two children, Karen Gagliardone Dittore (Brian) and Richard Gagliardone (Aimee); and three grandchildren, Lauren Gagliardone, Jared Gagliardone and Anna Dittore.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the American in memory of Lee Gagliardone. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now