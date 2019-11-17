|
Mr. John L. Hudson formerly of 1619 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, made his peaceful transition on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. John loved the Lord and was faithful servant and choir member to his church, New First Baptist, on Grant Avenue in Petersburg, VA, for many years.
John also served his country in the U. S. Army and retired with 20 years of service. In addition to his parents Olus and Lulua Hudson, John was preceded in death by the love of his life wife, Lillian Richardson Hudson; two brothers, William and Leo Hudson; four sisters, Hazel Williams, Annie Bea Duncan, Mable Knuckles and Gertrude Hudson.
Left to cherish his memories: a devoted daughter, Ann Davis; grandchildren, Leonard Davis, Jr., Larry Q. Davis, Sr., Lenora Davis, Lynette Davis and Lindiwe Kubweza; seventeen great grandchildren; sisters, Gwendolyn Lazard (Jack) and Dorothy Smith (Ruben). John is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Mary George Hudson, Olivia Richardson and Bernice Richardson; brother-in-law, Claiborne Richardson; long-time friend, Fannie Garnes; extended family friends, Clyde Hayes, Deacon Wayne Talley, Ann Singleton and Will Davis; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
John enjoyed baseball more than any other sport and his favorite team, "The Washington National" won this year's World Series. He was a quiet respectful man and truly loved all of his family and he was truly loved by his family.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Leonard H. Davis, eulogist and Bishop Terry Richardson, officiating. The inurnment to follow at Blandford Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019