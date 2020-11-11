The morning of November 7, 2020, MSG (Ret) John Leon Arnold peacefully transitioned into his Heavenly Home. He was educated and graduated from Dunjee Senior High School in Choctaw, OK. He served in the United States Army for 29 years and 26 days. John was very proud of that accomplishment with the help of God the Father on his side.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Layfayette Arnold and Dora Brown Arnold; brothers, K. T., Bill and Lester Arnold; sisters, Dee Taylor, Juanita Alder and Glasorine; and daughter, Camilla Coleman.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Blanchie Thorpe Williams Arnold; two sons, Antonio Arnold (Shelia) and Sherman Arnold (Sheryl); five daughters, Delphine Jenkins (Joel), Debra Sue, Carol Anita, Betty (Floyd), and Lori. John also leaves to cherish his memories: two sisters, Elvira Eggleston and Theresa Arnold; one brother, Larry Arnold; two stepsons, Milton Thorpe and Berkley Williams, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Tommie Thorpe, Jr. and Floyd Winfield (Gale); sisters-in-law, Mary Jackson, Cecelia Thorpe, Frances Burns, and Pamela Thorpe; Evette Brown and Antoinette Smith who he called his daughters; Deacon Howard Blackwell who he called his little brother; devoted friend, Deacon Samuel Wingfield; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, under the pastoralship of Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam. John served as a Trustee until his health declined and he was made Trustee Emeritus.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA, Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
