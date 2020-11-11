1/1
JOHN LEON ARNOLD
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The morning of November 7, 2020, MSG (Ret) John Leon Arnold peacefully transitioned into his Heavenly Home. He was educated and graduated from Dunjee Senior High School in Choctaw, OK. He served in the United States Army for 29 years and 26 days. John was very proud of that accomplishment with the help of God the Father on his side.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Layfayette Arnold and Dora Brown Arnold; brothers, K. T., Bill and Lester Arnold; sisters, Dee Taylor, Juanita Alder and Glasorine; and daughter, Camilla Coleman.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Blanchie Thorpe Williams Arnold; two sons, Antonio Arnold (Shelia) and Sherman Arnold (Sheryl); five daughters, Delphine Jenkins (Joel), Debra Sue, Carol Anita, Betty (Floyd), and Lori. John also leaves to cherish his memories: two sisters, Elvira Eggleston and Theresa Arnold; one brother, Larry Arnold; two stepsons, Milton Thorpe and Berkley Williams, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Tommie Thorpe, Jr. and Floyd Winfield (Gale); sisters-in-law, Mary Jackson, Cecelia Thorpe, Frances Burns, and Pamela Thorpe; Evette Brown and Antoinette Smith who he called his daughters; Deacon Howard Blackwell who he called his little brother; devoted friend, Deacon Samuel Wingfield; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, under the pastoralship of Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam. John served as a Trustee until his health declined and he was made Trustee Emeritus.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA, Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 10, 2020
My condolences are extended to the family. Praying that God will grant you comfort, peace and strength now and the days ahead. May the memories that you shared bring joy to your heart. Sorrowly
Robin Ellis
November 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this sad time. Miss Blanche, you have my love, even though we've only begun our friendship. Mr. A will be greatly missed, but remembered fondly.
ELIZABETH WALKER
Friend
November 10, 2020
To Antonio you have my deepest sympathy and be strong
Lydia Francois
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
Extending condolences to Blanchie and family in the home going of your loved one. Also praying that God will be your source of strength .....God bless you all.
Rosa Manson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved