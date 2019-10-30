|
|
Mr. John "Jerry" Logan 81, of Dinwiddie County, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born February 10, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, he lived most of his life in Virginia. John was preceded in death by his parents, Fannie (McKiever) Logan and Melvin Logan; his grandparents, Murphy McKiever and Bertha (Taylor) McKiever, and four siblings; and beloved son, Robert Baker; and brothers-in-law, William and John Baker; and two granddaughters, Kelly Anderson, and Annie Baker.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Barbara (Baker) Logan; daughters, Elizabeth (Jack) Stevenson, Arabella (Dean) Anderson, Cynthia (Carl) Anderson, Carol Baker, Joan (Fred) Washington, Catherine Logan and Johnetta (Corey) Fenwick, sons, Timothy (Kim) Baker and David Baker; grandchildren Robin (Reggie) Williams, John "Mike" Baker, Elizabeth "Bessie" Baker, Jeanette Baker, Christal (Allen) Johnson, Lori (Daeus) Brown, Christopher Hollinger, Steven Anderson, Montrese "Billy" Myrick, Timothy Baker, Joseph "Joey" Anderson, Courtney Thomas, Robert "Robby" Anderson, Patrick Baker, Alycia Anderson, Joshua (Zora) Mason, Alexandria (Mike) Rhinehart, Carter Anderson, Harrison Fenwick, Micah McNair, Stephanie (Joshua) Young, Katelynn Manuel, Raymond "Ray" Mason, Curtis Thomas, Logan Manuel, Nyah McNair, Jessica Anderson, Justin Anderson, Adora Fenwick, Langston Fenwick, Alima Adigun and a host of great-grandchildren; he is also survived by a host of nieces and nephew of New York.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
A homegoing service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA, with the Rev. Herbert R. Holly, II, officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Rd, Petersburg, VA 23803.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019