John Lucas Swain, age 85, of Prince George Country, died peacefully in his sleep July 25, 2019, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy Salinger Lucas and William Alfred Swain; and siblings, Alfred Cecil Swain, William Seaton Swain and Milford Franklin Swain.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Martha Lou Moody; children, Tracey Swain and John Michael Swain (Melanie Callanta); grandchildren, Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class Lucas Wiltse Tucker USN, Wyatt Hardison Tucker, Myles Callanta Swain and sister Betty Gray Swain Horrell. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
John was born in Prince George County, Virginia, and lived in Petersburg his entire life, excluding years of service in the US Army in St. Louis. MO, and Denver, CO. He worked for C&P Telephone (AT&T) for 37 years and retired in 1989.
He was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for over 50 years and sang in the choir for much of that time. He was also a member of the Petersburg Lions Club for over 27 years serving in many official capacities.
As a young man, John played softball for local business and church teams hitting many home runs at Lee Park. He made lifelong friendships with teammates through his many years of playing ball. He always had a dog by his side and recently lost his last canine companion, Bozley.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, August 11, 2019, 3 p.m. at St. Marks United Methodist Church on Claremont Street in Petersburg, Virginia.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019