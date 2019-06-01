Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Blandford Cemetery
Resources
John Morris Comstock, 66, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. John was a graduate of Randolph Macon College Class of 1975. He retired as the Quality Control Manager from Kraft/Nabisco. He is preceded in death by his father, John Rowland Comstock and his stepfather, Dr. Robert Morris Comstock. John is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pamela "Pam" Martin Comstock; son, Andrew "Drew" Martin Comstock; mother, Mary Ellen Williams Comstock; sister, Katherine "Kay" Comstock Wynn; brother, James "Jim" Mason Comstock; stepbrother, Robert Graham Comstock; stepsister, Anne Comstock Plummer and husband, Jay; uncle, Samuel Mason Williams; nephews, John Brandon Wynn and wife Rachael, Matthew Douglas Wynn and wife, Brianna and Christopher Mitchell Plummer; niece, Meghan Stewart Plummer; great-nephews, Parker Mason Wynn and Samuel Harrison Wynn. The family will receive friends at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m.. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Heights Volunteer Fire & EMS, P.O. Box 3401, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 1 to June 2, 2019
