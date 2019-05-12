|
John Marvin Drummond, 78, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late John and Alice Drummond. Mr. Drummond was retired from Firestone after many years of dedicated service and was a lifetime member of the Hopewell Moose Lodge. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Beth Drummond; children, Marty Drummond (Carmina), Roberta McDonnell (Eric), Martin Balazik, Michael Balazik (Randi), Melissa Baker (Brandon) and Matthew Balazik (Thiwa); six grandchildren, Jake and Emily Drummond, Jonas Baker and Avery, Maddox and Jenna Balazik. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 in memory of John Drummond. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2019