Mr. John Maurice Studivant, 60, affectionately known as "Maurice," of Hopewell, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. He was born March 19, 1959, in Prince George County, VA, to the late John and Alice Studivant.
Maurice was a graduate of Prince George High School, Class of 1977, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after high school. He was a member of Powell's Creek Baptist Church in Prince George. Maurice was employed at CMA's Colonial Honda in Chester, VA, as a product specialist.
To know Maurice is to know of his love and passion for comic books and drawing.
Maurice leaves to cherish his memories: one brother, Rodney Studivant of Henrico, VA; four sisters, Vanessa Wynn (William) of Petersburg, VA, Valencia Riggins-Simms (John) of Accokeek, MD, Hattie Riggins of Petersburg, VA and Cynthia Rose of Chesterfield, VA; eight devoted nieces, Shalonda Blanding, Latetia Blanding, Tiffany Roberts (Casey), Kailyn Studivant of Henrico, VA, Brianna Walker, Tocara Procise, Alexes Riggins and LaMyra Dyer; two devoted nephews, Wilbur ""DeJay"" Riggins (Ashley) of Alexandria, VA and Devante Hanks; "his girls/daughters-in-love: Kiera, Latika and Bianca;" a very close colleague, Jennie Lockett; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Truth and Deliverance COGIC Ministries, 2512 Deerfield Drive, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Thomas Blanding, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
The family will assemble 2:00 p.m. the day of the service and receive friends at 2551 Crestwood Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 12 to June 13, 2019