John MacEwen, or "Mac" as he was known by most, departed this life peacefully at his residence in Cobblestone Community of Hopewell, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Mac was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1932, in Camden, New Jersey. He was brought up and lived in Philadelphia, PA, prior to joining the United States Army. He served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. John married Inge Irma Jorg in Pirmasens, Germany, in 1954. After 20 years of continuous service to his country, Mac retired and located to Petersburg, VA, with his family in 1969. He was employed in the Firestone Synthetic Fibers plant for 13 years prior to the plant closing. After that, he worked for a number of years as a toll collector on the Richmond-Petersburg Turnpike. Returning to Pennsylvania, he was first hired by Budget Rent-A-Car briefly, following up with several years as a bellman at the Hershey Pocono Mt. Laurel Resort. Mac retired from Hershey Pocono and moved to Milford, Delaware, for 10 years prior to returning to Southside Virginia, joining his son in the Cobblestone retirement community. Mac is preceded in death by his father, John J. MacEwen; mother, Elsie Fornier MacEwen; brother, Edward MacEwen and sister, Delores H. (MacEwen) DeMichael; step-sisters, Mary and Gert MacEwen; step-brother, Tom MacEwen; as well as his ex-wife, Inge Irma and daughter, Virginia Ann (Pumpkin). He is survived by his son, Michael MacEwen; daughter, Linda (MacEwen) Kuntzler and husband Werner and their sons, Michael and Christian; as well as nephew, Phillip DeMichael and his wife Sally and their daughter Kathy. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at J.T. Morris & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, where a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, with Pastor David Woods of the Hopewell Church of the Nazarene, of which John was a member. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 4 to June 5, 2019