R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation at R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
JOHN MICHAEL SAVEDGE


1955 - 2019
JOHN MICHAEL SAVEDGE Obituary
John Michael "Mike" Savedge of Courtland passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 21, 1955, he was a son of Dorothy Newton Savedge and the late Anselum "Tiny" Timothy Savedge, Jr. He was a 1974 graduate of Sussex Central High School and a former employee of Cowling Brothers in Waverly. Along with his father, Mike is preceded in death by a sister, Sandra. Mike was a "pistol" when he was younger. He had a fun loving spirit and was full of life before the accident. He has fought the good fight and has now finished the race.

Along with his mother, left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Angela Lynn Savedge; his grandchildren; brothers, Aetius James Savedge and wife, Teresa, and A.T. "Bo" Savedge, III and wife, Lou; nieces, Jamie Tharpe, Mia Savedge, and Skye Savedge; and his caregivers, Cindy Wells, Crystal Mason, and Brenda Brown Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Savedge Family Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
