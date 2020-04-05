Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA 23149
(804) 758-2315
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MOODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN P "JACK" MOODY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN P "JACK" MOODY Obituary
Reverend John P. "Jack" Moody, a native of Colonial Heights, VA passed away on March 27, 2020 at age 94.
He was the son of the late George A. Moody, Sr. and Madeline Smith and was also predeceased by his two brothers George and Frank.
In 1948 he married his sweetheart Lily May Trakas of Petersburg, VA. Today he is survived by his nieces and nephews.
In 1943, at 17, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the LST 75 as an Electrician's Mate 2nd Class and gallantly participated in the "first wave" attack on Omaha Beach, D-Day, June 6, 1944.
An online detailed sketch of Jack's Life can be found on the website of Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home, Saluda. Special thanks to all his friends who helped enrich his life over the years.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date due to the current virus crisis.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -