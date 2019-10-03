Home

JOHN PASQUALE BASILE

JOHN PASQUALE BASILE Obituary
John Pasquale Basile, 59, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank J. Basile and Carol Howerton Basile.

He is survived by his children, Nicholas Alexander Basile (Elizabeth Barnes), Alecia Nichol Basile, and Sean Pasquale Basile; mother of his children, Pamela Ann Basile; and grandchildren, Shyann and Riley.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate John's life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Appomattox Cemetery with a reception to follow. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 3, 2019
