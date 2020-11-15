John Petik Jr., 74, a retired farmer of Prince George, passed away on Wednesday November 11, 2020. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr., and Mary Pribula Petik.
He is survived by his brother, Andy Petik and his wife, Kathy; nephews, Danny Petik and his wife, Wendy, David Petik and his wife Elizabeth, Dustin Petik and his wife, Jennifer; numerous great nieces and nephews; aunt, Dorothy McLeod; and extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg VA.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 13028 Harrowgate Rd, Chester, VA 23831, Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1711 Grant St, Hopewell, VA 23860 or the Prince George Emergency Crew, P.O. Box 308 Prince George, Virginia 23875.
The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.