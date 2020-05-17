|
John Richard "Dickie" Marshall, 81, of Disputanta went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Marshall and Marjorie Elizabeth Marshall Draper; stepfather, "Pappy" William E. Draper; sisters, Prudy Tipton and Gay Stout; stepbrothers, Billy Draper and Bobby Draper.
Dickie is survived by his Significant Other of 34 years, Helen Mitchell; a son, Sean Colby Marshall; grandchild, Amber Pettigrew; sister, Carolyn Creggar (Tommy); stepsons, Ronnie Mitchell (Geri), Joey Mitchell, Michael Mitchell (Bonnie), stepsister, Bessie Lee McDaniels; stepbrother, Russell Draper and numerous granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Dickie was a US Navy Veteran and retired as a millwright for Hercules. He was an avid Harley rider and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
There will be a private graveside service on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020