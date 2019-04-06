|
|
Randy Mason, 54, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1964, in Petersburg, VA. Randy attended school in Colonial Heights, VA, where he was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church. Randy is survived by his father, William R. (Bill) Mason; mother, Carolyn Bunch Mason; sisters, Colleen Aguirre (Edward) of Raleigh, Lisa Plucinik (Kevin) of Colonial Heights, VA; brother, Russell Mason of Durham, NC; uncles, Walter Bunch (Carole) of Lake Arrowhead, CA, John Mason (Karen) of New Bern, NC; and numerous cousins, nieces & nephews, and grandnephew, Barrett Reider.
Randy was a talented individual with patents, copyright songs, photos and artwork. Randy loved helping anyone in need.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 501 Old Town Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834, with inurnment to follow in St. Michael's Memorial Garden. ln lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Love Fund, 501 Old Town Dr. Colonial Heights, VA 23834, or Colonial Heights Fire & EMS. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019