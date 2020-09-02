John Robert Callis, Jr., 67 (Robbie) went to his heavenly home Sunday, August 30, 2020 after a courageous battle conquering cancer and is now in the presence of Jesus. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late John Robert Sr. and Julia Frye Callis.
Robbie was a graduate of Prince George High School. After graduation he served his country honorably in the Virginia National Guard. He then returned to Prince George County to continue the long standing tradition of working and managing the family farm. He began employment in 1982 at Petersburg General Hospital/Southside Regional Medical Center and worked there 25 years then began a 13 year career with Prince George County in 2007 retiring on April 30, 2020. He was a lifelong member of Gary's United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee. He was President and former Vice-President of the Prince George Master Gardeners Association and a member of the Virginia Master Gardeners Association. He enjoyed starting seeds and growing plants in his greenhouse and raising a large garden at Cedar Ridge Farm. He was an avid outdoorsman – passing on his knowledge of the traditions of hunting and fishing to his son and grandson. He was a Believer; a good Christian man, a totally dedicated loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Janet Fisher Callis; three cherished children – daughters, Julie Paige Callis of Littleton, NC, Jennie Lou Callis Lockett and husband, Dale of Prince George - and son, John Robert Callis III of Prince George. He is also survived by his two biggest fans and the light of his life – grandson, John Robert Callis IV and granddaughter, Emma Grace Lockett, fifth generation on Cedar Ridge Farm. He is also survived by his close cousin, Brenda Griffin Dingas and brother in law, Douglas P. Fisher Jr along with nephews and many cousins. All of those who knew Robbie are left with cherished memories of a life well lived.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Robbie's memory may be made to Gary's United Methodist Church 13501 Sunnybrook Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.