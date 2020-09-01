A light was lost when John Robert Stech left this Earth on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born October 7, 1925 in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Alexander and Jennie Stech. A United States Army Veteran, John joined the Army in 1938 as a boxer during World War II and served for 8 years, completing his service in 1946. Upon his return, he brought home his newfound love for cooking and married his first wife, Naomi Moore a year later. They raised three beautiful children together, Jennie Owen, John Stech, and Jimmy Stech. John later married Mercedes Gomez Hart in 1978 and brought 2 more children, Carlos and Enrique Hart into his life that he could give his unending love to. John is preceded in death by Naomi Stech, Mercedes Stech, John Stech, Jim Stech, Jonathan Hart; and radiates within all of whom he is survived by; Jennie Owen, Billie Owen, Carlos Hart, Enrique Hart, Christopher Edwards, Courtney Wilkinson, Jason Stech, Scott Stech, Sophia Hart, Kati Dustan, and Caleb Hart. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, 7310 Squirrel Level Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ettrick-Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad, 5711 River Rd #1, Petersburg, VA 23803, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.