"Truly, truly I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgement, but has passed from death to life." John 5:24
Mr. John T. Jones was born to William Andrew Jones, Sr. and Ethel Mae Barnes Jones on May 2, 1956. He transitioned from labor to reward on January 10, 2020.
He confessed to his belief in God as his Savior. He knew that grace and mercy would follow him all the days of his life.
John was a humble man. He would help anybody without looking for anything in return. He was quiet and stayed to himself. He showed unconditional love to his mother and sister. He truly was a brother that everybody needed. He was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1977. He also was educated in the Prince George Public Schools.
John was employed at Rawles-Aden, Farmer Street Store, Petersburg Box & Lumber Company, Butterworth's Furniture and Prince George Public School.
John really and truly will be missed. He was happy as long as he was helping somebody else. He filled in for his sister when she needed him to sit with their mother allowing her to attend church services. He was an all-around nice guy.
He was preceded in death by his father, William A. Jones, Sr.; grandparents; nephew, Roy L. Jones, Jr. and brother-in-law, Jeffrey King.
John leaves his precious memories: mother, Ethel M. Jones; a devoted sister, Lorraine J. King; brothers, Roy L. Jones, Sr. (Evelyn), and devoted William Jones, Jr.; aunt, Nannie Adkins; nieces, devoted Juniesha Williams (who stole his heart), Lakeii William-Jackson (Hurly Jr.), Paqwii Williams, Karesha Jones-Williams, and Christina Raines; nephew, Jeremy Raines; best friend, Waverly Davis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Brenda Cherry, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020