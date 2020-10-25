1/1
JOHN T. SMITH III
1950 - 2020
Mr. John T. Smith, III of Petersburg, VA departed this life suddenly on October 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Grace Wilder-Smith of Jarratt, VA.

John accepted Christ as his savior at an early age and became a member of Little Shiloh Baptist Church, Emporia, VA. He graduated from Sussex Central High School, Sussex, VA. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons, Prince Hall Affiliation.

After graduation, John had several occupations to include Philip Morris, ER Carpenter, and Georgia Pacific. He also worked for several construction companies where he worked as a concrete finisher. He was a hard worker and took great pride in his work. He strived for perfection when working.

John was a great father and grandfather. He loved his four daughters unconditionally and would do anything to protect them. He especially loved and adored his grandson Aydin, who was the apple of his eye. He will truly be missed by all his family. John was a very outspoken person.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy four daughters, Telisha S. Smith of Prince George, VA, Candi Jones (Johnny of Jarratt, VA, Pam Taylor (Justin), and Tina Branch of Chesterfield, VA; former wife and mother of Telisha, and dear friend, Francena S. Reed; eight sisters Emma Jones (Milton), Christine Smith, Cherry Ford, Gracie Smith, Ruth Ann Smith, Linda Wilkins (Curtis) all of Jarratt, VA, Vivian Jones and Frani Branch (Steve) of Chesterfield, VA also five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, two devoted cousins Charles Jefferson and Willie Sykes of Emporia, VA.

Public viewing will be from 12 noon to 8 pm Monday, October 26, 2020, at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the chapel, with Rev. George Johnson, eulogizing.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
OCT
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
October 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathy over your loss. May the Lord grant you peace and love in the midst of your grief. May he grant you the peace that passeth all understanding. We love you and always will!
Roney and Daymond Family
Daymond-Roney Family
Family
October 24, 2020
To the entire Smith Family I send my deepest prayers and blessings on the passing of John Thomas. I know what you all are feeling and going through because I lost my brother just days after you all lost John! Try to stay together and strong and God will do the rest!

Love always,
Brenda Hicks-Jenkins
Wilmington, DE
Brenda Hicks- Jenkins
Friend
October 24, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of this. RIP. We always had a great conversation whenever I saw you. I pray God will be with your family in this time of need. I love you all family.
Connie Jefferson
Family
October 24, 2020
To the Smith Family. You have my deepest condolences. I certainly can feel your pain as i am grieving the loss of my only brothers also. I love you all and know that God doesn't make mistakes. I will miss my cousin. Rest in peace John.
Sylvia Hicks
Family
October 24, 2020
It's never easy to let go and say a last farewell to someone that you love so dear. May God strengthen each of you.
Shelia Jefferson
Family
October 24, 2020
ESSIE Crockett
Friend
October 24, 2020
Jane Carter
October 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. God's continual blessings upon each of you.
Juanita and Latrice Mitchell Ferdinand and Annie Bryant
Love always.
Juanita Ferdinand
Family
