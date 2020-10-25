Mr. John T. Smith, III of Petersburg, VA departed this life suddenly on October 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Grace Wilder-Smith of Jarratt, VA.
John accepted Christ as his savior at an early age and became a member of Little Shiloh Baptist Church, Emporia, VA. He graduated from Sussex Central High School, Sussex, VA. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons, Prince Hall Affiliation.
After graduation, John had several occupations to include Philip Morris, ER Carpenter, and Georgia Pacific. He also worked for several construction companies where he worked as a concrete finisher. He was a hard worker and took great pride in his work. He strived for perfection when working.
John was a great father and grandfather. He loved his four daughters unconditionally and would do anything to protect them. He especially loved and adored his grandson Aydin, who was the apple of his eye. He will truly be missed by all his family. John was a very outspoken person.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy four daughters, Telisha S. Smith of Prince George, VA, Candi Jones (Johnny of Jarratt, VA, Pam Taylor (Justin), and Tina Branch of Chesterfield, VA; former wife and mother of Telisha, and dear friend, Francena S. Reed; eight sisters Emma Jones (Milton), Christine Smith, Cherry Ford, Gracie Smith, Ruth Ann Smith, Linda Wilkins (Curtis) all of Jarratt, VA, Vivian Jones and Frani Branch (Steve) of Chesterfield, VA also five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, two devoted cousins Charles Jefferson and Willie Sykes of Emporia, VA.
Public viewing will be from 12 noon to 8 pm Monday, October 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the chapel, with Rev. George Johnson, eulogizing.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.