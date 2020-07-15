The life of an exceptional man ended as "Tommy" gave his heart and soul peacefully to God in Sutherland, Virginia, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Tommy was born March 13, 1947, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late John Thomas Belcher, Sr. and Florence Gibbs Harmon. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1965 and was drafted into the US Army, serving proudly during the Vietnam War. He returned home in 1968, and he met the love of his life, Deborah Frances Baldwin they shared 51 wonderful years together. He worked in retail sales and developed many wonderful relationships with co-workers and clients. During retirement he loved spending time with his family at home or cruising the Caribbean. He always had a warm smile and positive attitude no matter what life was presenting. He will be remembered for his wonderful hugs and love he gave everyone. He is preceded in death by his loving daughter, Wendy Glenn Belcher; a brother, Dennis Arnold Belcher; and a sister, Mary Ellen Cavanaugh.
He is survived by his, wife Deborah Frances Belcher; son, David Shane Belcher and wife, Kathleen; daughter, Kimberly Florence Ivey and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Dustin Jones, Casey Ivey, Brandon Ivey, Tifani Belcher, and Shane Belcher; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dianne & Richard Kinton and Rebecca & Thomas Prince; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans, 6221 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.