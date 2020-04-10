Home

JOHN THOMAS TURNER JR.

JOHN THOMAS TURNER JR. Obituary
John Thomas Turner, Jr., 87, of Wakefield, Virginia, answered the call from his Heavenly Father above to come home and take his rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Wonder City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hopewell, Virginia.

At an early age, John accepted Christ and joined Union Hill United Church of Christ in Sedley, Virginia, where he served as a trustee for over 40 years until his health failed him.

A viewing will be held at Poole's Funeral Home from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday, April 10, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Union Hill United Church of Christ, 16192 Union Hill Road, Sedley, Virginia, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357- 4742.

Please keep the Turner Family in your prayers.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 10, 2020
