Mr. John Walter Bouldin, 82, of Petersburg departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He was a native of Prince George Co. born to the late Louversia and Ernest Bouldin. John graduated from the Disputanta Training School in1955 and joined the United States Air Force shortly after and served close to 23 years before retiring as a Master Sergeant and returning home to Virginia.
After briefly living in Prince George he settled in Petersburg where he joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Prince George.
He worked a variety of jobs in his retirement but will best be remembered for his love of fishing, grilling – especially BBQ ribs and his handiness with any type of tool.
John is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years Marion and one child Tara Bouldin-Evans (James) of Chesterfield.
Also left to cherish his memories are two loving sisters Bernice B. Tayor of Prince George and Louversia B. Harrison of Alexandria and two sisters-in-law, Claudette Bouldin of Upper Marlboro, MD and Madge M. Hunt of Ettrick along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Beatrice Williams, Mary B. Massenburg and Virginia B. Bland; and six brothers, Thomas, Earnest, Elmer, Oakley, Howard and James.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. Viewing will take place on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St, Petersburg from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Rev. Gooding will officiate.
Funeral services are entrusted to the staff of W., L. Fields Funeral Home, Mckenney, VA and Bland Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA.