1/1
JOHN W. ELLIS JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Celebration of Life for Deacon John Wesley Ellis, Jr. will be held 12 noon, Saturday, October 24, 2020 on the grounds of Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Rd., S. Chesterfield, VA., Rev. William E. Johnson III, officiating. Burial will follow at the Goode-Ellis Cemetery in Chesterfield, VA.

Public viewing will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10-8 in the chapel.

Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 17, 2020
Expressing our deepest condolences to the entire Ellis family. Deacon Ellis was a true soldier in God’s army. Heaven has gained another Angel.
Curtis and Ardel Miles
Friend
October 17, 2020
Condolences to the Family of Deacon John W. Ellis, Jr. Union Grove celebrates the life and service of its oldest deacon. Deacon Ellis was a faithful member of Union Grove for many years and dedicated to helping anybody that he could. He was dedicated to giving his testimony (in word and song) to the goodness of the Lord. We will certainly miss Deacon Ellis tremendously. --Pastor & People of Union Grove Baptist Church
Rosa Manson
October 16, 2020
Sending sincere condolences to Larry, Marilyn and Mrs. Otelia. Mr. Ellis will certainly be missed by many. Thankful for the years we were neighbors on South Street and seeing him for time to time in my adult years.
Praying for the family,
Brenda Stackhouse Smith
Brenda Smith
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
I am praying for you to get through this time with the peace that comes from the knowledge that God loves you and that He will take care of you.
Hattie Bonner
Friend
October 16, 2020
Mr. Ellis's mold was broken after I met him. He stood out from all the rest of men I've come across in my life time with kind words of wisdom and guidance. A real father figure.
Clarence Green
Son
October 15, 2020
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. Psalm 23:1
We express our sincere condolences to the family of Deacon John Wesley Ellis, Jr. Union Branch Baptist Church and Deacon John Wesley Ellis, Jr. shared many occasions of fellowship and worship. May our Lord bless and comfort his family during this time of grief
Union Branch Baptist Church Trustees
Friend
October 14, 2020
Deacon Robert W. Robertson, Jr. a past member of the Union Grove Community and cousin to the late John Wesley Ellis Jr. May you rest in peace, and I will mis your most embodying voice.
Robert Robertson
Family
October 14, 2020
Condolences to the Ellis family especially Marilyn, Marcus, and Mrs. Otelia. God has called his faithful, caring soldier home. I am so blessed that our paths crossed and we continued to have that special friendship. You will always have a place in my heart.
Melisa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved