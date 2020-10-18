Condolences to the Family of Deacon John W. Ellis, Jr. Union Grove celebrates the life and service of its oldest deacon. Deacon Ellis was a faithful member of Union Grove for many years and dedicated to helping anybody that he could. He was dedicated to giving his testimony (in word and song) to the goodness of the Lord. We will certainly miss Deacon Ellis tremendously. --Pastor & People of Union Grove Baptist Church

