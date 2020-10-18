A Celebration of Life for Deacon John Wesley Ellis, Jr. will be held 12 noon, Saturday, October 24, 2020 on the grounds of Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Rd., S. Chesterfield, VA., Rev. William E. Johnson III, officiating. Burial will follow at the Goode-Ellis Cemetery in Chesterfield, VA.
Public viewing will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10-8 in the chapel.
Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.