John Warren Lowder, 53, of Dinwiddie passed away Thursday, October 8th, surrounded by his loving family at St. Mary's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evie and Shirley Nicol; and uncle, Alvin Hamlet. John leaves behind his wife, Stacy Davis; mother, Betty Lowder; sister, Mary McCormick (Larry); niece Jessica Brockwell (Glynn) and her sons, J.J., Tucker, and Caison; aunt, Anne Hamlet; and cousin, Cheryl Hamlet. John was also a surrogate father to Hunter, Jordan, and Kaleb Foster who loved him dearly. He rarely missed one of their football games and spent time with them hunting on his family's farm. These memories will always be cherished in their hearts. John was also an advocate for rescuing animals, especially pit bulls. His beloved Sammy and Sadie were waiting for him as he entered Heaven's gates, and he leaves behind his constant companion, Scooby. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
In lieu of flowers, please follow your heart and vote.