1/1
JOHN W. LOWDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Warren Lowder, 53, of Dinwiddie passed away Thursday, October 8th, surrounded by his loving family at St. Mary's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evie and Shirley Nicol; and uncle, Alvin Hamlet. John leaves behind his wife, Stacy Davis; mother, Betty Lowder; sister, Mary McCormick (Larry); niece Jessica Brockwell (Glynn) and her sons, J.J., Tucker, and Caison; aunt, Anne Hamlet; and cousin, Cheryl Hamlet. John was also a surrogate father to Hunter, Jordan, and Kaleb Foster who loved him dearly. He rarely missed one of their football games and spent time with them hunting on his family's farm. These memories will always be cherished in their hearts. John was also an advocate for rescuing animals, especially pit bulls. His beloved Sammy and Sadie were waiting for him as he entered Heaven's gates, and he leaves behind his constant companion, Scooby. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com. In lieu of flowers, please follow your heart and vote.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved