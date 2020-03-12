Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400

JOHN W. WATKINS

JOHN W. WATKINS Obituary
John W. Watkins passed away on March 4, 2020, at his home in Titusville, Florida. He was born April 15, 1923, in Petersburg, VA, and lived there until he joined the US Army and served in Germany during WWII. After returning home he met his future wife, Mildred Clark at the USO. They remained in Petersburg a few years before moving to Colonial Heights and lived there until they moved to Florida in 1957 when John went to work for NASA in the Space Program. He was a former volunteer firefighter with the Colonial Heights Fire Department, and an avid hunter when he lived in Virginia and became an avid golfer after moving to Florida. He was a very good golfer and played in many tournaments for NASA. John was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Mildred L. Watkins; granddaughter, Cheryl F. Davidson; brothers, Branch and Billy Watkins; and sister, Mary Oliver. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Martha L. Davidson; grandson, Christopher L. Davidson (Lindy); nephews, Billy and Kevin Watkins; nieces, Cathy Watkins, Karen Watkins, and Kim Watkins. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virgina 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
