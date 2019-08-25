|
JOHN W. WILKERSON JR.
Deacon John Wesley Wilkerson, Jr., entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his home in South Chesterfield County. John was born September 8, 1952 to the parents of Muriel Armstrong Wilkerson and the late John Wilkerson, Sr. He was raised and schooled in Washington, DC, but always considered Petersburg, "home".
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Sarah Armstrong, Sr. and paternal grandparents, James III and Vivian Wilkerson.
John was very active in his church, Union Grove Baptist. He was Vice-President of the Deacon Ministry and Sunday School Superintendent. He loved singing in the Male Chorus and was often a soloist. He was also on various committees within the church.
He worked at Southside Virginia Training Center for 20 years until his 'true calling', teaching. He taught kindergarten at Virginia Avenue School and 4th grade at Blandford and Robert E. Lee Elementary. After teaching 14 years and retiring in 2012 from Robert E. Lee, he continued tutoring math and reading during the school year until April 2018. He was a wonderful, dedicated and caring teacher. He was currently serving as President of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. and served on the Board of Directors for over 20 years.
John was a humble, soft spoken man who treasured the "simple things" in life. He loved to laugh and had "nick-names" for everyone. He loved his family, friends and his church. He will truly be missed.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his best-friend and devoted wife, Bettye; two daughters, Muriel Jones (Daryl), Raven Whitehurst (Deraun); son, John Wilkerson III; seven grandchildren, Jasmin, Destiny, Nathaniel, Olivia, Daryl Jr., Sydney and Justin; mother, Muriel Wilkerson; brother, Garland Wilkerson (Jennifer), sister, Pamela Sutton (Emerson); beloved uncle, Robert Armstrong, Jr.; sister-in-law, Mary Harris (Orlander); three brothers-in-law, James Brown (Mary), Walter Brown (Judy) and Shad McEachin; a devoted friend, Deacon Marvin Coleman; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. William E. Johnson III, Pastor, eulogist. The interment will be private.
Viewing for Deacon Wilkerson will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral establishment. The family will also receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral establishment.
In lieu of floral arrangements and cut flowers the family request dish gardens or peace lilies.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019