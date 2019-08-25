|
|
JOHN W. FREEMAN
John William Freeman, 75, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
A native of Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late William H. and Christine Freeman. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired from public service with the State of Virginia.
He is survived by his sons, John Rhodes of Chesapeake, Virginia and Ryan Rhodes of Washington D.C.; daughter-in-law, Christy Rhodes; four granddaughters, Sydney, Kelsey, Chloe and Kaylin; long time close friends, Theresa Williams, Dennis Jones and Donna Freeman and close companion, Tatyana Trushina. John was an avid reader, enjoyed the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights Public Library, 1000 Yacht Basin Dr, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019