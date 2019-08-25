Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FREEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WILLIAM FREEMAN


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN WILLIAM FREEMAN Obituary
JOHN W. FREEMAN
John William Freeman, 75, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
A native of Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of the late William H. and Christine Freeman. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired from public service with the State of Virginia.
He is survived by his sons, John Rhodes of Chesapeake, Virginia and Ryan Rhodes of Washington D.C.; daughter-in-law, Christy Rhodes; four granddaughters, Sydney, Kelsey, Chloe and Kaylin; long time close friends, Theresa Williams, Dennis Jones and Donna Freeman and close companion, Tatyana Trushina. John was an avid reader, enjoyed the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights Public Library, 1000 Yacht Basin Dr, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now