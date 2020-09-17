1/1
JOHNATHAN IRVIN MORGAN
1977 - 2020
Mr. Johnathan Irvin Morgan of Petersburg, VA, was called home on September 8, 2020. Johnathan was born on July 15, 1977. He attended Petersburg Public Schools. He was a hardcore Dallas Cowboys fan. He was taking part in obtaining his HVAC Certification.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Joyce Ann Morgan; grandmother, Virginia S. Morgan; grandfather, Benjamin F. Morgan; uncles, Robert Goodwyn, Stephen B. Morgan, Franklin E. Morgan and Joseph Morgan.

Johnathan leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Edward L. Moore, Jr.; sister, Priscilla Morgan; brother, Tobias Morgan; nephews, Zaevion Morgan, Joshua Morgan and Kaleb Morgan all of Petersburg; aunts and uncles, Adelle Morgan, Gail Morgan, Ernest Morgan, Calvin Morgan, and Maxine Morgan all of Amelia, Ophelia Dodson, William Morgan, and Linda Collier (Dennis) all of Petersburg, and Juanita Bell (LeAndrew) of Colonial Heights; devoted adopted grandmother, Annie Moore; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 4301 Namozine Road, Church Road, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Union Baptist Church Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 14, 2020
Still in disbelief,I will love you 4ever Jonathan Morgan..Always me Jeina
ReJeina Goode
Significant_other
September 12, 2020
You was always a real one imma miss you Jmo
Mustafa Wynn
Friend
September 11, 2020
God bless
Tonya rejeina Hawkins goode
Friend
September 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Charni Howard
Friend
