Mr. Johnathan Irvin Morgan of Petersburg, VA, was called home on September 8, 2020. Johnathan was born on July 15, 1977. He attended Petersburg Public Schools. He was a hardcore Dallas Cowboys fan. He was taking part in obtaining his HVAC Certification.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Joyce Ann Morgan; grandmother, Virginia S. Morgan; grandfather, Benjamin F. Morgan; uncles, Robert Goodwyn, Stephen B. Morgan, Franklin E. Morgan and Joseph Morgan.
Johnathan leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Edward L. Moore, Jr.; sister, Priscilla Morgan; brother, Tobias Morgan; nephews, Zaevion Morgan, Joshua Morgan and Kaleb Morgan all of Petersburg; aunts and uncles, Adelle Morgan, Gail Morgan, Ernest Morgan, Calvin Morgan, and Maxine Morgan all of Amelia, Ophelia Dodson, William Morgan, and Linda Collier (Dennis) all of Petersburg, and Juanita Bell (LeAndrew) of Colonial Heights; devoted adopted grandmother, Annie Moore; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 4301 Namozine Road, Church Road, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.