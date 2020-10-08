1/1
JOHNATHAN TYRONE KING
1990 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Johnathan Tyrone King departed his life on Monday October 5, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. Tyrone was born on August 1, 1990. He graduated from Thomas Dale High School, Class of 2008. He was employed at Curtis Bay Medical Waste in Petersburg, VA.
Tyrone loved listening to music, spending time with his children and family. He also loved participating in family sports activities especially with his nephews, Frederick and ZiQua.
Tyrone leaves to cherish his precious memories: a devoted mother, Tasha King (Larry Prosise) and a devoted father, Robert Winfield; six children whom he loved with all his heart and soul, Carmen King-Thompson, Carson Thompson-King, Janiya King, Ryan Holloman, Adele Barnes and Cameron Thompson; very devoted grandparents, Gracie Walker (Leonard), Robert Williams and Rosa Winfield; great-great grandmother, Alice Williams; six brothers, Rahkeem King, Jamar Prosise, Deontray Monroe, Denzell Robinson, Eric Jones and Da'Sean Walker; eleven sisters, Simone King (Keith), Jessica Whitaker (Terrelle), Logan Winfield, Anita Gonzales, Jakaiya Parker, Aiyahah Halloway, Tra Neja Winfield, April Winfield, Peyton Winfield, Avery Winfield and Cleo Washington-Jones (Hasson); six aunts, Shereese Lewis (Sherron), Monica Hansley, Yolanda Gregroy (Patrick), Valerie Winfield, Doris Estrich (Melton) and Jantyle Jefferson-Jones (Terrell); two uncles, Frederick Pulley (Virginia) and Eric Johnson; devoted cousins, Xavier, Eboni, D'Marius and Rodriquez; devoted friends, Precious Thompson, Tralisha Motley, Devin Seaborne, Ta'Mika McKinnie and the BRC Family; and a host of nieces, nephews, great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
OCT
10
Interment
Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
19 entries
October 7, 2020
To Tasha & family I’m sorry for your lost Tyrone will be truly miss very much but remember all the good times you all had with him you will always have them if there is anything me and Russell can do let us no we all are family RIP Tyrone...
Alison Hardy
October 7, 2020
Rest easy King, in my thoughts and prayers.
Ross Copeland
Classmate
October 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
CeAsia Green
Family
October 7, 2020
~John 14:2~
Love you Ty ❤
Lashay Jarratt
Family
October 7, 2020
May god bless
Tonya hawkins
Family
October 7, 2020
I’m going to miss you . We was like family love you forever
Khadijah Jones
Friend
October 7, 2020
Nakisha Hicks
Friend
October 7, 2020
Tasha and family,
Thinking of you and sending love your way! I pray The Lord wraps you in his arms, where you’ll find peace and comfort!

❤I love y’all
Coty Anderson
Family
October 7, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to the King family during this difficult time. I pray that GOD brings you piece.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4
Toshia Vaughan-Anderson
Friend
October 7, 2020
Words can not begin to express the feelings or thoughts that may be of comfort, I just pray that the love of God, family, and friends may be of comfort during your time of loss. If there is anything that I can do, please know that I'm only a phone away. R I H Tyrone!!!
Donald Roney
Friend
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will be deeply missed RIP my friend never will be forgotten Tyrone ❤ Prayers to all the family
Joanne Bigelow
Family
October 7, 2020
Cleo Washington and Family My sincere condolences to you and your family on the loss of your brother. Praying for strength, comfort, love and peace for you and your family.
Lillian Cross, Co-worker of Cleo Washington Cross
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Cleo, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Juanita Russell
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Cleo, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your brother. I know it is difficult but God will help you and your family get through this. May the comfort of God sustain you and your family.
Wanda McLaurin
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Regina Shelton
October 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Sending my prayers and condolences to the King family.
Regina Shelton
October 6, 2020
Sending our condolences. RIP Tyrone

Kayana and Monty
Kayana Gilchrist
Family
October 6, 2020
imma miss you cousin - dede , Victoria and amiya. Rip we love you
Victoria King
Family
October 5, 2020
Love you nephew
Margo Fisher
Family
