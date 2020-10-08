Mr. Johnathan Tyrone King departed his life on Monday October 5, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. Tyrone was born on August 1, 1990. He graduated from Thomas Dale High School, Class of 2008. He was employed at Curtis Bay Medical Waste in Petersburg, VA.
Tyrone loved listening to music, spending time with his children and family. He also loved participating in family sports activities especially with his nephews, Frederick and ZiQua.
Tyrone leaves to cherish his precious memories: a devoted mother, Tasha King (Larry Prosise) and a devoted father, Robert Winfield; six children whom he loved with all his heart and soul, Carmen King-Thompson, Carson Thompson-King, Janiya King, Ryan Holloman, Adele Barnes and Cameron Thompson; very devoted grandparents, Gracie Walker (Leonard), Robert Williams and Rosa Winfield; great-great grandmother, Alice Williams; six brothers, Rahkeem King, Jamar Prosise, Deontray Monroe, Denzell Robinson, Eric Jones and Da'Sean Walker; eleven sisters, Simone King (Keith), Jessica Whitaker (Terrelle), Logan Winfield, Anita Gonzales, Jakaiya Parker, Aiyahah Halloway, Tra Neja Winfield, April Winfield, Peyton Winfield, Avery Winfield and Cleo Washington-Jones (Hasson); six aunts, Shereese Lewis (Sherron), Monica Hansley, Yolanda Gregroy (Patrick), Valerie Winfield, Doris Estrich (Melton) and Jantyle Jefferson-Jones (Terrell); two uncles, Frederick Pulley (Virginia) and Eric Johnson; devoted cousins, Xavier, Eboni, D'Marius and Rodriquez; devoted friends, Precious Thompson, Tralisha Motley, Devin Seaborne, Ta'Mika McKinnie and the BRC Family; and a host of nieces, nephews, great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.