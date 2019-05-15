Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
JOHNNIE WILLIAM FREEMAN Obituary
Johnnie William Freeman, 77, of Dinwiddie, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, May 13, 2019. Born and raised in Skygusty, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Ernest Courtland and Maggie Harman Freeman. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather spending many hours with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Rae Freeman; children, Maggie F. Coleman (Kenneth), Martha F. Tuck (Steven), and Timothy W. Freeman (Jessica). Also surviving are the joy of his life, his grandchildren, Jonathan (Chelsea), Benjamin, Tori, Samantha, TJ, Coulter and Parker, and one great-grandchild, Talon. He is also survived by his brothers, Ernest (Mary Jane) and Gene (Nancy); and a sister, Kitty.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 15 to May 16, 2019
